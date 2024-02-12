Back to top

Insights Into QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from QuidelOrtho (QDEL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, indicating an increase of 14.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $798.24 million, representing a decrease of 7.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some QuidelOrtho metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by product- Molecular Diagnostic Solutions' will reach $10.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by product- Point-of-Care' to reach $273.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by product- Transfusion Medicine' reaching $161.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by product- Labs' should come in at $344.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

