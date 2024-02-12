We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 35.1%. Revenues are expected to be $365.13 million, down 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cedar Fair, L.P. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Admissions' will likely reach $194.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other' to come in at $53.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games' at $114.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Attendance' to reach 5,346.70 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,309 thousand.
The consensus estimate for 'In-park per capita spending' stands at $61.75. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.33 in the same quarter last year.
