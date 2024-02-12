We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kite Realty Group (KRG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Kite Realty Group (KRG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, reflecting a decline of 2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $205.99 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kite Realty Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Rental income' will reach $204.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Minimum rent' reaching $159.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Tenant recoveries' to reach $43.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other property related revenue' at $1.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -52.3%.
Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $105.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $112.71 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Kite Realty Group have demonstrated returns of -3.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KRG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.