Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $115.96 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hercules Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Fee Income' of $4.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.32 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Interest Income' will reach $111.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $94.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' will reach $109.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $93.69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Hercules Capital shares have recorded returns of -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HTGC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>