Labcorp (LH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Labcorp (LH - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 20.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.01 billion, down 18.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Labcorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Diagnostics Laboratories' will reach $2.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Biopharma Laboratory Services' at $713.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -48.8%.
Analysts predict that the 'Ending backlog' will reach 12.38 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.3 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income- Biopharma Laboratory Services' reaching $110.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $208.50 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Diagnostics Laboratories' should arrive at $369.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $387 million.
Over the past month, Labcorp shares have recorded returns of -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.