We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Upwork (UPWK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Upwork (UPWK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 325%. Revenues are expected to be $178.43 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Upwork metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Managed services' of $13.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Marketplace' will likely reach $164.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross services volume' should arrive at $1.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Upwork here>>>
Over the past month, Upwork shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UPWK will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>