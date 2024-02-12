Back to top

Unlocking Q4 Potential of Upwork (UPWK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Upwork (UPWK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 325%. Revenues are expected to be $178.43 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Upwork metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Managed services' of $13.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Marketplace' will likely reach $164.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross services volume' should arrive at $1.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1 billion.

Over the past month, Upwork shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UPWK will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.


