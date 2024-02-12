We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Employers Holdings (EIG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Employers Holdings (EIG - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $213.27 million, declining 3.9% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Employers Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net premiums earned' will reach $189.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net investment income' will reach $25.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Ratio' will likely reach 95.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.6%.
Analysts expect 'Loss and LAE ratio' to come in at 57.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Employers Holdings here>>>
Over the past month, Employers Holdings shares have recorded returns of +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EIG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>