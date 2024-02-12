We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Applied Materials (AMAT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.47 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Applied Materials metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Corporate and Other' to come in at $74.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +80.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems' stands at $4.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets' reaching $234.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.7% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Applied Global Services' of $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
Applied Materials
Applied Materials shares have witnessed a change of +22.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.