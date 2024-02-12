We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 58.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $329.85 million, exhibiting a decline of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific BJ's Restaurants metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable restaurant sales' will reach 2.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.6%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of restaurants' at 218. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 216.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Restaurant operating weeks' will reach 2,826. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,004 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants opened' reaching 2. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3 in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for BJ's Restaurants here>>>
Shares of BJ's Restaurants have experienced a change of +13.1% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BJRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>