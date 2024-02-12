We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Parsons (PSN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Parsons (PSN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 23.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.31 billion, exhibiting an increase of 19% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Parsons metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Critical Infrastructure' to reach $603.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Federal Solutions' to come in at $703.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.9% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Critical Infrastructure' will reach $53.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.63 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Federal Solutions' will likely reach $63.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.81 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Parsons here>>>
Shares of Parsons have demonstrated returns of +4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.