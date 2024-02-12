We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Kratos (KTOS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Kratos (KTOS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $252.05 million, representing an increase of 1.1% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kratos metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Product sales' will likely reach $160.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Unmanned Systems' of $58.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions' will reach $197.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Service revenues' will reach $91.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Product sales' reaching $40.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $39.30 million.
Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Service revenues' to reach $23.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.10 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kratos here>>>
Shares of Kratos have experienced a change of -3.7% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KTOS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>