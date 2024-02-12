Back to top

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. SNCY recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, SNCY has gained 13.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider SNCY's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch SNCY for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


