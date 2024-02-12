Back to top

Trimble (TRMB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Trimble Navigation (TRMB - Free Report) reported $932.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $908.84 million, representing a surprise of +2.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trimble performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $1.98 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Buildings and Infrastructure: $388.50 million versus $378.59 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Revenues- Geospatial: $169.50 million compared to the $165.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Resources and Utilities: $179.60 million compared to the $183.22 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Transportation: $179.60 million compared to the $183.91 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product: $402.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $409.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.
  • Revenues- Subscription and services: $529.60 million versus $500.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +129.7% change.
  • Operating income- Buildings and Infrastructure: $108.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $100.87 million.
  • Operating income- Transportation: $40.20 million compared to the $23.77 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income- Resources and Utilities: $61 million versus $57.74 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Geospatial: $46.80 million versus $44.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Trimble have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

