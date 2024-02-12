Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GoPro (GPRO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, GoPro (GPRO - Free Report) reported revenue of $295.42 million, down 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.99 million, representing a surprise of -9.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GoPro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Units shipped - Camera: 895 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 976.04 thousand.
  • Subscribers: 2.5 million compared to the 2.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Selling Price: $330 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $335.03.
Shares of GoPro have returned -22.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

