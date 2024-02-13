Enbridge (ENB) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend

Enbridge Inc. ( ENB Quick Quote ENB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 46 cents.
Total quarterly revenues of $8.4 billion decreased from $9.9 billion in the prior-year quarter. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.6 billion.
Lower-than-expected quarterly earnings resulted from reduced contributions from the U.S. Gas Transmission and Midstream segments. This downside was somewhat mitigated by increased contributions from the Liquids Pipelines segment.
Enbridge Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Dividend Hike
For 2024, Enbridge announced a 3.1% hike in its quarterly dividend, raising it to 91.50 cents per share ($3.66 annually). The increased dividend will be paid out on Mar 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb 15, 2024.
Segmental Analysis
Enbridge conducts business through five segments — Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation and Energy Services.
Liquids Pipelines: The segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled C$2.4 billion, up from C$2.3 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Higher contributions from Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent systems primarily aided the segment. Gas Transmission and Midstream: Adjusted earnings at this segment totaled C$1.08 billion, down from C$1.12 billion recorded in fourth-quarter 2022. Lower contributions from the Midstream segment primarily hurt its performance. Gas Distribution and Storage: The unit generated a profit of C$519 million, up from C$467 million in the prior-year quarter due to increased contributions from Enbridge Gas Inc. Renewable Power Generation: The segment recorded earnings of C$141 million, up from C$122 million in the prior-year quarter. Energy Services: The segment incurred a loss of C$27 million, narrower than a reported loss of C$62 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)
In fourth-quarter 2023, Enbridge reported a DCF of C$2.73 billion, up from the C$2.66 billion recorded a year ago.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the fourth quarter, ENB reported long-term debt of C$81.2 billion. It had cash and cash equivalents of C$5.9 billion. The current portion of long-term debt was C$6.1 billion.
Outlook
For 2024, the company reiterated its adjusted EBITDA guidance on base business of $16.6-$17.2 billion and DCF per share of $5.40 to $5.80.
Growth in 2024 is anticipated to be driven by contributions from recent acquisitions, assets placed into service and toll escalators, partially offset by lower Mainline tolls, higher financing costs and higher current income taxes.
Image: Bigstock
