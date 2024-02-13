We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Precision Is Important for Bond ETF Investors
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Leland Clemons, Founder / CEO of BondBloxx, the first ETF issuer to focus solely on “precision” fixed-income ETFs.
Fixed income ETFs, which accounted for about 20% of the ETF market in 2023, gathered 35% of the flows. Many investors piled into short-duration funds, thanks mainly to attractive yields and low interest rate sensitivity.
The BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF ETF (XHLF - Free Report) , which charges just 0.03%, took in more than $950 million.
Long-duration bond ETFs like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT - Free Report) also saw a lot of interest despite poor performance amid rising rates, as investors bought the dips.
As the Fed is expected to start cutting rates later this year, bond ETFs are likely to remain in favor. BondBloxx likes high yield corporates, BBB corporates, as well as short-term and intermediate-term Treasuries, in view of the slowing economy and a normalization of the yield curve.
The high yield segment delivered the best performance in the broad fixed income space in 2023 for the second consecutive year. Investors poured a lot of cash into high yield funds late last year as hopes for a soft landing brightened.
Investors wary of an economic slowdown could consider ETFs like the BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB - Free Report) that focus on issuers with the lowest risk of default within the space.
Investors who believe the risk of recession in 2024 is rather low may consider the BondBloxx CCC-Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC - Free Report) , in view of the very juicy yield that provides a cushion for higher default risk.
Investment grade corporate bonds look quite attractive, with yields exceeding 5% and strong fundamentals. The firm recently launched three funds that provide exposure to BBB-rated corporate bonds.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.