Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $59.25, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Celsius Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 1500% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $323.96 million, up 82.04% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.26% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.43. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.04 of its industry.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.