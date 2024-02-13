Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Goodyear (GT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Goodyear (GT - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.12 billion, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +42.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Goodyear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tire units - Americas: 23.1 million compared to the 24.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tire units - Asia Pacific Tire: 9.9 million versus 9.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tire units - Europe Middle East and Africa Tire: 12.4 million versus 12.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tire units - Total: 45.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 46.27 million.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $3.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.8%.
  • Net Sales- Asia Pacific: $650 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $630.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Net Sales- Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa: $1.40 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Goodyear here>>>

Shares of Goodyear have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise