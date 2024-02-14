Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brunswick Corporation (BC - Free Report) is a recreation products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 60 days.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI - Free Report) is an integrated energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

