Celanese, on its third-quarter call, said that it expects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.10-$2.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The projection includes the expected roughly 30 cents impact from the M&M amortization. For the full year, Celanese anticipates adjusted earnings at the bottom end of its guidance of $9-$10, which includes approximately $1.20 per share of M&M transaction amortization.
Celanese (CE) Offers Low-Carbon Products Under DOE Program
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) stated that the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE")'s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management has approved it as a Utilization Procurement Grants (UP Grants) vendor. Celanese is currently the only producer of low-carbon acetic acid under the ECO-CC product name, enabling the company to assist municipalities in meeting the growing need for more sustainable and circular solutions.
As the U.S. economy transitions to a lower carbon future, the DOE is working with states, local governments, public utilities and agencies to purchase commercial or industrial products obtained from anthropogenic carbon emissions.
Celanese low carbon acetic acid, using the ECO-CC product name, is made utilizing carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology. These product offerings have shown significant net reductions in life cycle greenhouse gas emissions and have passed a rigorous DOE examination of their life cycle analyses. As a UP Grants vendor, Celanese has already begun collaborating with value-chain partners to expand product utilization prospects to eligible U.S. government institutions around the country.
ECO-CC solutions are particularly positioned to help UP Grants qualifying companies lower their carbon footprint in applications such as waste-water treatment, de-icing, fertilizer and interior painting, among others. By using recycled CO2 as a raw material, CE unlocks the opportunities to offer lower carbon footprint options with carbon capture content across more than 90% of its Acetyl Chain product offerings.
Shares of Celanese have gained 24.2% over the past year compared with 17.8% rise of its industry.
Celanese, on its third-quarter call, said that it expects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.10-$2.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The projection includes the expected roughly 30 cents impact from the M&M amortization. For the full year, Celanese anticipates adjusted earnings at the bottom end of its guidance of $9-$10, which includes approximately $1.20 per share of M&M transaction amortization.
