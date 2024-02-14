Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 13, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc. ((FANG - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.4% after the company made an announcement of its merger agreement with Endeavor Energy Resources valued at $26 billion, including debt.
  • Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. ((JOBY - Free Report) ) climbed 6.4% after the company made an announcement of a partnership deal with the government of Dubai to initiate their aerial ridesharing service in the city by early 2026.
  • Citigroup Inc. ((C - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.1% after federal regulators instructed the bank to implement adjustments to its risk-management protocol.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. ((CBAY - Free Report) ) shares surged 25.4% following Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s ((GILD - Free Report) ) announcement of its intention to acquire the liver disease drugmaker for $4.3 billion.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Citigroup Inc. (C) - free report >>

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) - free report >>

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) - free report >>

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) - free report >>

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical oil-energy