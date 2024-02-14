Back to top

Howmet (HWM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Howmet (HWM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.73 billion, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of +4.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales- Engine Products: $852 million compared to the $810.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Total Sales- Forged Wheels: $275 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $273.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Total Sales- Engineered Structures: $244 million compared to the $227.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
  • Total Sales- Fastening Systems: $360 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $345.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products: $233 million compared to the $223.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels: $72 million compared to the $73.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures: $33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.31 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems: $80 million compared to the $74.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Howmet have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

