Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TransUnion (TRU) Q4 Earnings

TRU Quick Quote TRU - Free Report) reported $954.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $926.74 million, representing a surprise of +2.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TransUnion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Consumer Interactive: $150.30 million versus $140.23 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenue- U.S. Markets: $608.20 million compared to the $597.22 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Revenue- International: $215.20 million compared to the $208.03 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year. Revenue- Total intersegment eliminations: -$19.30 million versus -$19.67 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change. Revenue- Total gross revenue: $973.60 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $944.50 million. Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals: $303 million versus $301.56 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific: $23 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $22.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%. Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services: $305.20 million versus $296.64 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada: $36.30 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $35.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America: $31.30 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $29.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK: $51.30 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $48.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa: $16.30 million versus $15.70 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
Shares of TransUnion have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TransUnion (TRU) Q4 Earnings
Shares of TransUnion have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.