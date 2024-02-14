Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Leidos (LDOS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) reported $3.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $1.99 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73, the EPS surprise was +15.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Leidos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Defense Solutions: $2.21 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Revenues- Health: $807 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $716.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.
  • Revenues- Civil: $961 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $936.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Defense Solutions: $198 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.59 million.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Health: $153 million versus $123.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Civil: $104 million versus $94.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Corporate: -$35 million compared to the -$11.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Health: $147 million versus $115.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Civil: $90 million versus -$11.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Defense Solutions: $167 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $152.86 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Leidos here>>>

Shares of Leidos have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise