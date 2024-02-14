Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q4 Earnings

Biogen Inc. (
Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) reported $2.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. EPS of $2.95 for the same period compares to $4.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.16, the EPS surprise was -6.65%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Biogen Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Rest of world: $216.90 million compared to the $198.27 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- United States: $247.80 million compared to the $243.07 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Rest of world: $180.50 million versus the 21-analyst average estimate of $171.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.9%.
- Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States: $157.50 million versus $155.31 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
- Revenue- Contract manufacturing, royalty and other revenue: $118.10 million versus the 25-analyst average estimate of $176.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.4%.
- Revenue- Anti-CD20 Therapeutic Programs: $435.80 million versus $439.72 million estimated by 25 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fampyra- Total: $23 million compared to the $22.23 million average estimate based on 24 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total: $464.70 million versus $443.70 million estimated by 24 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.
- Revenue- Product, net: $1.83 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by 23 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
- Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total: $412.60 million versus $446.84 million estimated by 23 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fumarate- Tecfidera- Total: $244.30 million versus $226.84 million estimated by 22 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.8% change.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fumarate- Vumerity- Total: $156.40 million compared to the $173.99 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
Shares of Biogen Inc. have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.