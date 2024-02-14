Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hasbro (HAS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.29 billion, down 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was -40.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hasbro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: $363.20 million compared to the $366.07 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • External Net Revenues- Consumer Products: $753.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $801.76 million.
  • External Net Revenues- Entertainment: $171.80 million versus $201.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.7% change.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming: $265.60 million compared to the $258.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming: $97.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $95.75 million.
  • Revenues- Non-Hasbro Branded Film & TV: $139.30 million compared to the $199.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Portfolio Brands: $151.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.71 million.
  • Entertainment Segment Net Revenues- Film and TV: $151.70 million compared to the $174.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Entertainment Segment Net Revenues- Family Brands: $20.10 million compared to the $18.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Franchise Brands: $843.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $814.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
  • Revenues- Partner Brands: $154 million compared to the $203 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hasbro here>>>

Shares of Hasbro have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise