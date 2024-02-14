Back to top

Molson Coors (TAP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) reported $2.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion, representing a surprise of +0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Molson Coors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Brand Volume - Consolidated: 19.53 million compared to the 18.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Brand Volumes - Americas: 14.53 million compared to the 14.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC: 5 million compared to the 5 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- EMEA&APAC: $566.60 million versus $564.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $2.23 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Unallocated & Eliminations: -$6.90 million compared to the -$5 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Molson Coors have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

