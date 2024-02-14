We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AllianceBernstein's (AB) January AUM Up on Market Appreciation
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) announced assets under management (AUM) for January 2024. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $726 billion reflects a marginal rise from the end of December 2023.
The increase was mainly driven by market gains, partially offset by net outflows.
At the end of January, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM was unchanged on a sequential basis at $309 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) rose marginally to $136 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $281 billion was also unchanged from the end of December 2023.
In terms of channel, January month-end institutions AUM of $313 billion declined 1.3% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $291 billion, up 1.4% from the prior month’s end. Private Wealth AUM of $122 billion increased marginally from the December 2023 level.
AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to boost top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and a challenging operating backdrop are major near-term concerns.
Over the past six months, AB shares have gained 14.1% compared with the industry’s 21.9% rally.
Currently, AllianceBernstein sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $79.3 billion as of Jan 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 4.6% from the prior month's level.
The decrease in CNS’s AUM was due to net outflows of $1.5 billion, market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million.
Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $32 billion at the end of January 2024, falling 8.6% from the December 2023-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced a preliminary AUM of $1,583.9 billion for January 2024, reflecting a marginal decline from the previous month-end.
IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $1.7 billion in the month. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $5.8 billion and money market net outflows were $1.3 billion. IVZ’s AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $3 billion. FX affected AUM by $4.4 billion.