Ecolab (ECL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ecolab (ECL - Free Report) reported $3.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion, representing a surprise of -0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ecolab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ecolab here>>>
- Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed currency): $1.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
- Sales- Global Industrial (Fixed currency): $1.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
- Sales- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency): $410.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $413.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
- Sales- Other (Fixed currency): $370.10 million compared to the $368.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
- Sales- Corporate (Fixed currency): $13.80 million compared to the $18.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50.2% year over year.
- Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates): $1.29 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Sales- Global Industrial (Public Currency rates): $1.86 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Sales- Other (Public Currency rates): $368.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $370.30 million.
- Operating Income- Global Industrial (Fixed currency): $322.20 million compared to the $309.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed currency): $238.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $226.69 million.
- Operating Income- Other (Fixed currency): $68.60 million compared to the $67.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Income- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency): $48.30 million compared to the $43.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Ecolab have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.