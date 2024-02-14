Compared to Estimates, Zoetis (ZTS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zoetis (
ZTS Quick Quote ZTS - Free Report) reported $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion, representing a surprise of +1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.21 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock: $270 million versus $248.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal: $507 million compared to the $510.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year. Geographic Revenues- International Revenue: $982 million versus $971.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Revenues- Companion Animal: $1.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues- Livestock: $745 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $696.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $20 million versus $25.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.9% change. Revenues- Livestock - Poultry: $127 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $119.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%. Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses: $88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats: $1.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues- Livestock - Swine: $139 million versus $132.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Revenues- Livestock - Cattle: $401 million compared to the $346.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>
Shares of Zoetis have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
