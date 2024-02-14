We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shopify (SHOP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) reported $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.6%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion, representing a surprise of +3.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Shopify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): $75.1 billion compared to the $70.71 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Gross Payments Volume (GPV): $45.1 billion versus $41.58 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR): $149 million compared to the $142.03 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Shopify Plus contributed: $46 million versus $45.51 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- Merchant solutions: $1.62 billion versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%.
- Revenues- Subscription solutions: $525 million versus $498.53 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.2% change.
- Gross Profit- Merchant solutions: $634 million versus $624.83 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Gross Profit- Subscription solutions: $428 million versus $406.67 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
Shares of Shopify have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.