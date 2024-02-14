We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alaska Air's (ALK) Subsidiary Offers New Services in Portland
Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, is gearing up with new lucrative offers to attract more customers in Portland.
ALK will offer a premium travel experience to all its guests in Portland or across its expanding network. Passengers are likely to enjoy First Class and Premium Class facilities, various fare offerings, a generous loyalty program with a Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status, 30 global partners and West Coast food and beverage on board.
Notably, the company has added more than 20 daily departures. ALK’s new initiatives can now be seen in the Portland, Seattle, San Francisco/Bay Area and San Diego markets.
Currently, Alaska Air serves 53 nonstop destinations from Portland. On Nov 17, 2023, ALK started nonstop services to Miami. Year-round flights to Nashville will began on Mar 14, 2024. By this summer, ALK will have more than 100 average daily departures from Portland.
ALK has also extended its nonstop seasonal flight from Portland to Billings, Kansas City and Minneapolis until the end of the year. Flight tickets are available for purchase at alaskaair.com.
Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, stated, "We've been the largest carrier in Portland for more than 20 years. We don't take that for granted. It's important for us to provide our guests with a variety of convenient flight options at PDX along with the addition of new routes. We know travelers have a choice and we want them to fly with us."
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) and SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW - Free Report) . Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Wabtec has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.70% for 2024. WAB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.11%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s 2024 earnings has improved 2.9% over the past 90 days. Shares of WAB have gained 27.1% in the past year.
SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s 2024 earnings has improved 6.3% over the past 90 days. Shares of SKYW have surged 216.9% in the past year.
SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for 2024. SKYW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128.02%, on average.