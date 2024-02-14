Centrus Energy Corp. ( LEU Quick Quote LEU - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. The bottom-line figure also marked a 152% surge from the year-ago quarter. Net sales were around $104 million, which declined 17.9% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61 million. The cost of sales decreased 30.8% year over year to $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Selling, general and administrative costs for the quarter were $8 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $10 million. The gross profit for the quarter came in at $50 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $48 million. The gross margin came in at 48.1%, up from the 38.4% reported in 2022. Operating profit in the fourth quarter was $33 million, reflecting 4% year-over-year growth. The operating margin in the reported quarter was 31.5% compared with 24.8% in the year-ago quarter. Segmental Performance
Image: Bigstock
Centrus Energy (LEU) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. The bottom-line figure also marked a 152% surge from the year-ago quarter.
Net sales were around $104 million, which declined 17.9% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61 million.
The cost of sales decreased 30.8% year over year to $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Selling, general and administrative costs for the quarter were $8 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $10 million.
The gross profit for the quarter came in at $50 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $48 million. The gross margin came in at 48.1%, up from the 38.4% reported in 2022.
Operating profit in the fourth quarter was $33 million, reflecting 4% year-over-year growth. The operating margin in the reported quarter was 31.5% compared with 24.8% in the year-ago quarter.
Centrus Energy Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Centrus Energy Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Centrus Energy Corp. Quote
Segmental Performance
Net sales in the Separative work units segment totaled $61 million, down 32.6% year over year. The Uranium segment’s sales fell 3.2% year over year to $21.3 million. The cost of sales of the two segments came in at $38 million, down from $45 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net sales in the Technical solutions segment totaled $22 million, up 53.6% year over year. The segment’s cost of sales was $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Financial Update
Centrus Energy generated net cash from operating activities of $9 million in 2023, down from $20 million in 2022. Cash and cash equivalents were $201 million at the end of 2023 compared with $280 million as of the end of 2022. Long-term debt was $90 million as of Dec 31, 2023, down from $96 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
2023 Performance
Centrus Energy reported earnings per share of $5.44 in 2023. The bottom line improved 56% year-over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $2.61 per share. Net sales were around $320 million, which rose 9% year over year. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $278 million.
Price Performance
LEU shares have gained 11.8% in the past year against the industry’s 4% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Centrus Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) . These three companies currently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.96 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 11% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%. CRS shares have gained 29.8% in a year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share, indicating an increase of 188% from the prior year. CCJ shares have gained 68.8% in a year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $43.05 per share. Earnings estimates have moved 48% north in the past 60 days. AMR shares rallied 132% last year.