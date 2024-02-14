Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) reported $2.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.6%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +13.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Airbnb, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Booking Value: $15.50 billion versus $15.12 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Nights and Experiences Booked: 98.8 million versus 97.85 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR): $156.73 versus $154.52 estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Airbnb, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise