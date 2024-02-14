Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $995.02 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $997.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the EPS surprise was +6.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Akamai Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Security: $470.98 million versus $475.98 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.7% change.
  • Revenue- Compute: $134.99 million versus $131.65 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
  • Revenue- Delivery: $389.05 million versus $390.01 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Akamai Technologies here>>>

Shares of Akamai Technologies have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise