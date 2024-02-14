Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Welltower (WELL) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Welltower (WELL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.75 billion, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of +2.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Welltower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $51.02 million compared to the $48.70 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $404.07 million versus $383.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $31.83 million versus $23.65 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +245.5% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.15 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $0.29.
Shares of Welltower have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

