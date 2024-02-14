Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Invitation Home (INVH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Invitation Home (INVH - Free Report) reported revenue of $624.32 million, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.51 million, representing a surprise of +0.13%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Invitation Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Management Fee Revenues: $3.42 million compared to the $3.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $563.84 million compared to the $620.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.21 compared to the $0.18 average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Invitation Home here>>>

Shares of Invitation Home have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invitation Home (INVH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise