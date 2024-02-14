Back to top

Zillow (ZG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Zillow Group (ZG - Free Report) reported revenue of $474 million, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $450.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +66.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zillow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Residential: $349 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $328.40 million.
  • Revenue- Other: $10 million compared to the $9.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Mortgages: $22 million compared to the $18.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Rentals: $93 million versus $88.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Zillow have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

