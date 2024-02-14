Back to top

Kite Realty Group (KRG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Kite Realty Group (KRG - Free Report) reported revenue of $200.28 million, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $205.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +2.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kite Realty Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $197.26 million versus $204.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Revenue- Other property related revenue: $2.52 million compared to the $1.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.6% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.04 versus $0.02 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Kite Realty Group have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

