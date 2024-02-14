Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $775 million, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.91, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $755.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +34.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allison Transmission performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by End Market- North America On-Highway: $380 million versus $357.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Net Sales by End Market- North America Off-Highway: $5 million compared to the $18.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -79.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other: $161 million versus $160.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Defense: $63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34%.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America Off-Highway: $38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31%.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America On-Highway: $128 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
Shares of Allison Transmission have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

