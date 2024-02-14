Back to top

Angi (ANGI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Angi (ANGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $300.43 million, down 32% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306.73 million, representing a surprise of -2.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Angi performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International: $27.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.39 million.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic: $273.10 million compared to the $278.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic- Services: $26.10 million versus $26.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic- Ads and Leads: $246.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $252.75 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Corporate: -$12.70 million compared to the -$11.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Services: $5.10 million compared to the $3.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Ads and Leads: $47.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.57 million.
Shares of Angi have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

