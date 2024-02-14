We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Denny's (DENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Denny's (DENN - Free Report) reported $115.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -17.65%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Denny's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Denny's here>>>
- Total restaurants end of period: 1,631 versus 1,640 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Company operated restaurants at end of period: 73 compared to the 74 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period: 1,558 compared to the 1,567 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Company Restaurants: -1.2% versus -1% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic Franchise Restaurants: 1.5% versus 1% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic System-wide Restaurants: 1.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.
- Revenue- Franchise and license revenue: $61.31 million versus $61.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
- Revenue- Company restaurant sales: $54.05 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $54.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
- Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Advertising revenue: $19.68 million compared to the $19.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Occupancy revenue: $8.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.65 million.
- Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Initial and other fees: $2.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3 million.
- Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Royalties: $30.03 million compared to the $29.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Denny's have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.