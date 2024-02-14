Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW - Free Report) is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS - Free Report) is a semiconductor fabrication equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) is a carbon company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


