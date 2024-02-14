We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Armstrong World Industries (AWI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Armstrong World Industries (AWI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, indicating a decline of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $307.85 million, representing an increase of 1.1% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Armstrong World Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Architectural Specialties' to reach $91.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Mineral Fiber' should arrive at $216.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Architectural Specialties' will likely reach $10.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Mineral Fiber' will reach $58.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Armstrong World Industries here>>>
Armstrong World Industries shares have witnessed a change of +5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AWI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.