Gear Up for Expeditors International (EXPD) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Expeditors International (EXPD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.24 billion, down 35% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Expeditors International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Airfreight services' of $764.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -36.6% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' should come in at $540.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -51.9%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' will likely reach $148.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -47.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Airfreight services' to come in at $214.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -29.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services' will reach $421.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Customs brokerage and other services' will reach $930.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.3% year over year.
Expeditors International shares have witnessed a change of -1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXPD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.