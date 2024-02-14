We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 128.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $377.89 million, declining 1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Select Water Solutions, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Chemical Technologies' reaching $75.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Water Services' should arrive at $241.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Water infrastructure' will reach $61.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit before D&A- Water Services' to reach $49.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.38 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit before D&A- Chemical Technologies' of $14.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit before D&A- Water infrastructure' will reach $26.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.28 million.
Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. have experienced a change of +6% in the past month compared to the +3.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), WTTR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.