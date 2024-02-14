We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, reflecting an increase of 70.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $235.25 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.6%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Halozyme Therapeutics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements' will reach $32.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +123.8% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales, net' should come in at $77.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.7% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Royalties' will reach $122.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Product sales, Net- Sales of bulk rHuPH20' of $26.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.5% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Halozyme Therapeutics here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Halozyme Therapeutics have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, HALO carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>