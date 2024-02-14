We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Palo Alto (PANW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 23.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.97 billion, exhibiting an increase of 19.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Palo Alto metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $361.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription and support' of $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Support' to reach $566.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +27.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Billings' will likely reach $2.36 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP' should come in at $1.23 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $993.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product gross profit Non-GAAP' reaching $277.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $256 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of Palo Alto have returned +10.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, PANW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>