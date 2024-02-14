We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Realty Income Corp. (O) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.05 billion, up 18.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Realty Income Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other' reaching $29.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +91.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable)' to reach $963.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.8% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Rental (reimbursable)' will reach $66.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.1%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $498.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $438.17 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Realty Income Corp. here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned -11.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, O carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>