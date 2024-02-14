We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Celanese (CE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Celanese (CE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 59% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.61 billion, increasing 11.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Celanese metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Acetyl Chain' should come in at $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Engineered Materials' stands at $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain' will reach $363.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $294 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials' at $308.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $228 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Celanese here>>>
Shares of Celanese have demonstrated returns of +0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CE is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>